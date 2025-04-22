Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson cover Neil Diamond in Song Sung Blue with a release date for this Christmas

Both Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson announced on their Instagrams that their Neil Diamond-themed film from Craig Brewer, Song Sung Blue, has sealed a release date for Christmas. Focus Features has set SONG SUNG BLUE for a wide release on December 25, 2025. The film, written and directed by Craig Brewer, stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson and tells the inspiring true story of two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

Hudson’s announcement on her Instagram was accompanied by the caption, “Loved every second making this beautiful film, working with the most lovely work husband you could ask for, @thehughjackman, singing the iconic songs of Neil Diamond, led by our wonderful director @mybrewtube ♥️ More love notes for everyone involved to come… but right now I am just so excited to share with you that we have a release date 💃 Song Sung Blue – only in theaters this Christmas”

Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi round out the star-studded cast alongside Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. John Davis and John Fox are producing the film for Davis Entertainment alongside Craig Brewer.

Brewer, who also wrote and directed the Academy Award-winning HUSTLE & FLOW, produced the film alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Focus developed and holds worldwide rights to the film, which is based on Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution.

Hugh Jackman returns to the musical arena after starring in films like The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, Happy Feet, and Oklahoma! His latest feature, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, recently wrapped production. The comedic mystery focuses on a shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his flock, pretending the sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson’s latest feature is Shell, a Max Minghella-directed horror thriller about a down-on-her-luck actress Samantha Lake. She is invited into the ultra-glamorous world of Zoe Shannon, CEO of wellness company SHELL. When SHELL patients begin to go missing, Samantha realizes Zoe may be protecting a monstrous secret. Elisabeth Moss plays Samantha Lake, while Hudson plays Zoe Shannon. Elizabeth Berkley, Kaia Gerber, and Mary Lynn Rajskub star as primary cast members.





