Prepare for a Neil Diamond Experience with the new trailer for Song Sung Blue

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman will be bringing audiences a Neil Diamond experience this Christmas. Focus Features has set SONG SUNG BLUE for a wide release on December 25, 2025. The studio has now released a new trailer for the movie. The film, written and directed by Craig Brewer, stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, with Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi.

The official synopsis from Focus Features reads,

“Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.” In addition to writing and directing, Brewer also produces with John Davis and John Fox are producing the film for Davis Entertainment.

The early reactions have been incredibly positive with the buzz being that Hudson may be a dark horse contender in the next Oscar race with this film. Our own JimmyO raved, “Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson ate sensational! Ms. Hudson gives one of her most memorable and heartfelt performances of her career. Both actors bring such warmth and beauty to this real life musical romance.” Matt Neglia of NextBestPicture also shared a glowing reaction that said, “For Jackman, it’s one of his very best performances, and for Hudson, it’s the best of her career. Their heartfelt work elevates this unabashedly sweet, conventional, yet ultimately crowd-pleasing film to genuine emotional heights.”

Brewer, who also wrote and directed the Academy Award-winning Hustle & Flow, produced the film alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Focus developed and holds worldwide rights to the film, which is based on Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution. The director’s specialty usually comes with music-based character stories as, in addition to Hustle & Flow, he also wrote and directed the Samuel L. Jackson blues film Black Snake Moan. He is recently coming off the heels of recent collaborations with Eddie Murphy — directing him in the acclaimed Dolemite is My Name and the Prime Video legacy sequel Coming 2 America. Previously, Brewer helmed the mini-series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, over at Peacock.

