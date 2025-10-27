Song Sung Blue reactions drop: Kate Hudson in the Oscar race?

If you thought Neil Diamond was just for your grandma, well — well, you might be right. But when it comes down to it, we can all find at least one Diamond song that fits our mood. And Mike and Claire Sardina made a career out of finding whatever that mood may be, launching one of the most iconic tribute bands ever: Lightning and Thunder, the subject of the new movie Song Sung Blue. Now, we have the initial reviews to the movie, which is headed to theaters on December 25th.

Let’s start off with our own JimmyO, a huge fan of music. In his rave, he concluded, “Song Sung Blue is a damn near perfect true story that’s almost impossible to believe it happened. Wonderful performances, classic tunes, and massive heart! Bring tissues for what might be my favorite film of the year.”

Our man @jimmytotheO saw #SongSungBlue: Song Sung Blue not only works as a beautiful tribute to the music of Neil Diamond, but it’s a love story that feels incredibly authentic, ridiculously charming, and honest. It’s a funny, toe tapping, and heartbreaking tale .



Hugh Jackman… October 27, 2025

SONG SUNG BLUE is a moving true story that celebrates the power of love; the love we have for music, for chasing our dreams, and for one another. Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson share electric chemistry as a small-town Neil Diamond tribute band whose journey takes them through… pic.twitter.com/jG3FZ6dRhg — Matt Neglia @AFIFest (@NextBestPicture) October 27, 2025

Song Sung Blue is a heartfelt love story that captures the highs and lows of life.



Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson shine bright as a couple who perform Neil Diamond songs while navigating a series of unexpected tragedies that alter the course of their lives.



The film manages to… pic.twitter.com/TKM4i6VWtv — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 27, 2025

Clearly much of the love for Song Sung Blue is going towards the leads, with Kate Hudson apparently giving one of her most worthwhile performances in quite some time. But that doesn’t mean it’s all praise, as many are critiquing it for failing to find a coherent tone, causing it to slip at times during its runtime.

SONG SUNG BLUE struggles with an overlong runtime, uneven writing, and some jarring tonal shifts. However, it occasionally finds real emotional depth in large part due to Kate Hudson’s heartfelt, moving performance that is her best work since Almost Famous #AFIFest pic.twitter.com/Lbs2ENUYBy — Jack Murphy (@OscarFilmFC) October 27, 2025

SONG SUNG BLUE works best as a vehicle for Kate Hudson, who channels passion & charm as half of a Neil Diamond tribute band opposite Hugh Jackman. The film has some fun music moments but isn’t as strong, telling a worthwhile & notable story in a very conventional manner. pic.twitter.com/YA1XlNrbOk — Abe Friedtanzer (@movieswithabe) October 27, 2025

SONG SUNG BLUE is relentlessly hammy and tonally schizophrenic to a degree that my eyes were like a slot machine at the one trauma after another of it all. Kate Hudson gives a spirited vocal performance though, she’s quite charming. #songsungblue pic.twitter.com/qqUSDm8dW4 — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 27, 2025

Despite the praise, Kate Hudson is going to have a supremely difficult task turning that into an Oscar nomination, as the Best Actress race is one of the most crowded in years; besides, Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good will likely take care of voters’ musical itch this year. However, I can see her popping in at the Golden Globes, maybe even bringing Hugh Jackman with her (he did, after all, earn nods for Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman as far as musicals go).

Here is the official synopsis for Song Sung Blue — which takes its name from Diamond’s 1972 single — as per Focus Features: “Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.” The supporting cast includes Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.

What do you make of the initial reactions to Song Sung Blue? Will you be seeing it this Christmas?