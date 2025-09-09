Movie Trailers

Get ready to sing Sweet Caroline with the trailer for Craig Brewer’s Song Sung Blue

Posted 5 hours ago
song sung blue, hugh jackman, kate hudson

Both Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson announced on their Instagrams that their Neil Diamond-themed film from Craig Brewer, Song Sung Blue, has sealed a release date for Christmas time. Focus Features has set SONG SUNG BLUE for a wide release on December 25, 2025. The studio has now released the trailer for the movie. The film, written and directed by Craig Brewer, stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley with Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi.

The official synopsis from Focus Features reads,
“Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.” In addition to writing and directing, Brewer also produces with John Davis and John Fox are producing the film for Davis Entertainment.

Hudson’s announcement on her Instagram was accompanied by the caption, “Loved every second making this beautiful film, working with the most lovely work husband you could ask for, @thehughjackman, singing the iconic songs of Neil Diamond, led by our wonderful director @mybrewtube ♥️ More love notes for everyone involved to come… but right now I am just so excited to share with you that we have a release date 💃 Song Sung Blue – only in theaters this Christmas”

Brewer, who also wrote and directed the Academy Award-winning Hustle & Flow, produced the film alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Focus developed and holds worldwide rights to the film, which is based on Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution. The director’s specialty usually comes with music-based character stories as, in addition to Hustle & Flow, he also wrote and directed the Samuel L. Jackson blues film Black Snake Moan. He is recently coming off the heels of recent collaborations with Eddie Murphy — directing him in the acclaimed Dolemite is My Name and the Prime Video legacy sequel Coming 2 America. Previously, Brewer helmed the mini-series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, over at Peacock.

