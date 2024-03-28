Luc Besson’s Dracula, starring Christoph Waltz & Caleb Landry Jones, is filming in Finland

Last month, it was announced that Luc Besson would be making Dracula movie called Dracula: A Love Tale , which is meant to be a “big-budget reimagining” of the Dracula concept that will feature “some epic and potentially spectacular set pieces.” When the announcement was made, Christoph Waltz, who won Oscars for his performances in the Quentin Tarantino films Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, was already on board to star in the film alongside Caleb Landry Jones, who just worked with Besson on his most recent film, Dogman. Just one month later, Besson has revealed to the folks at Collider that his Dracula is already filming in Finland, with production expected to go on until the end of July.

Besson told the site, “ I’ve started already. I’m gonna make another movie with Mr. Caleb Landry Jones and Mr. Christoph Waltz — Dracula . I started a few days ago in Lapland in the north. We’ll probably finish at the end of July. [I was drawn to] the love story. When you read the book, for me the most interesting part is this man who’s gonna wait for centuries and centuries because he wants to see his wife again. So for me, it’s the ultimate love story. “

It sounds like Besson is more familiar with the Francis Ford Coppola film Bram Stoker’s Dracula than he is with the actual Bram Stoker novel, but it could be interesting to see what he does with the iconic bloodsucker anyway.

Caleb Landry Jones won’t be joining the production until a month into filming because he has to lose weight for his role and work on faking a Romanian accent. When you hear that Christoph Waltz is starring in a Dracula movie, you might assume he’s playing the title character, but apparently it’s Landry Jones who will be playing Dracula.

Dracula: A Love Tale follows 15th century Prince Vladimir, who cursed God following the death of his beloved wife and is turned into a vampire. Later, in 19th century London, he discovers his wife’s doppelgänger and dooms himself by pursuing her.

Are you looking forward to Luc Besson’s Dracula: A Love Tale, and are you glad to hear that it’s already filming? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.