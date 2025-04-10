Elizabeth Olsen says Marvel doesn’t reflect her personal taste

At this point, it almost feels like a rite of passage for Hollywood actors to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And no matter what they do, be it another franchise or a low-budget indie – they’re probably going to forever be linked to their Marvel character…which is exactly what Scarlet Witch – uh, we mean Elizabeth Olsen – fears.

Since making her debut as Wanda Maximoff for Marvel over a decade ago in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Elizabeth Olsen has been in a Godzilla movie, a Hank Williams biopic, Netflix movies, and more. But when you see her, it’s hard not to imagine her outside of the cape and headpiece. And she’s fully aware of this, knowing she has to work extra hard to break through that both on the screen and with her viewing habits. “…I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character — it’s not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about.”

Elizabeth Olsen also touched on the fact that Marvel has ebbed and flowed as far as industry respect goes. We know that a number of directors (including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino) have firm stances against comic book movies, but plenty of actors have also spoken down on the franchise. “I thought they were such great Greek-type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way. And so I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it’s taken on this narrative of like, it’s like a hot take, whether an actor says they want to, they would never do a Marvel movie or not.”

It might on the surface sound like Elizabeth Olsen is trying to distance herself from the Marvel fandom but she’s also just being real here. Let’s face it, no actor gets into the business to be typecast or solely linked to one thing…and we don’t exactly see Olsen sitting at a con booth in 30 years charging $10 for a selfie. She also says she would continue working for the studio if they can make good use of her character.

What do you make of Elizabeth Olsen’s take on Marvel movies? Does she have a point?



