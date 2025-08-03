Every Single Superman Actor (Movies and TV) Ranked!

Who’s your definitive Superman? Is it George Reeves in his strongman leotard? Maybe it’s Henry Cavill, playing the most Superman-looking Superman I’ve ever seen. Or perhaps it’s the wholesome farm boy Clark Kent, played by Tom Welling on Smallville. Whoever your favourite is, today we’re celebrating every major live-action take on the Man of Steel, across both big and small screens. We recently published an article on cinematic portrayals, but now we’ve decided to take a bigger swing. We’ve rounded up nine major portrayals, and we’re ranking them based not on the movies or shows they were in, but purely on the performance and depiction of Superman himself. That’s right—this is about the actors and how well they embodied the character. (That said, if you want a ranking of the Superman movies, let me know in the comments!)

#9: Nicolas Cage (Superman Lives)

This barely counts, and that’s why it’s at the bottom. Cage was set to play Superman in the infamous Superman Lives, written by Kevin Smith and directed by Tim Burton in the ‘90s. But the movie collapsed in pre-production, and Cage never donned the mullet and shiny suit… until The Flash. But let’s be honest—that wasn’t Cage. It was a waxy, uncanny CG rendering. Would he have been an interesting Superman? Absolutely. But we never got to actually see it.

#8: Dean Cain (Lois & Clark)

As a kid, I caught episodes of Lois & Clark now and then, but even as a DC fan, it never clicked with me. And while my opinion of the show isn’t the point, Dean Cain’s performance also never quite worked. He looked the part, sure—but his overly confident, always-on demeanor as Superman didn’t translate well to Clark Kent. The two personas never felt distinct. And since Lois already knew his identity in the show, Cain never had to shift between them much. The result? A middle ground that didn’t shine as either Clark or Superman. Honestly, I think Cain was better suited to hosting Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

#7: Brandon Routh (Superman Returns)

Hold up—I don’t hate Routh. In fact, I liked him in the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, where he played an older, Kingdom Come-style Superman. But most of us remember him from 2006’s Superman Returns, and… meh. He certainly looks the part—thanks, in part, to the blue contacts and his resemblance to Christopher Reeve—but beyond the surface, he didn’t feel like Superman. His version was distant, overly pensive, and at times, a little… creepy? (Looking at you, window scene with Lois and her son.) I can appreciate the attempt to channel Reeve, but it didn’t quite land. His CW return? Much better. Routh felt more grounded, more assured—maybe because he wasn’t trying to mimic someone else.

#6: George Reeves (Superman / Superman vs. The Mole Men)

Reeves was the first live-action Superman, and for that alone, he deserves credit. I revisited some of his serials for research and honestly? He nailed the part—for his era. He had a rugged, everyman charm and a sense of confidence in those tights that I could never pull off. But the character itself just wasn’t as developed back then. The lore wasn’t there yet, and as a result, his Superman feels a bit flat compared to later versions. Still, he laid the foundation—and that matters.

#5: Tom Welling (Smallville)

Welling never wore the suit during his 10-season run—but he still lands right in the middle of this list. His portrayal of Clark Kent was pitch-perfect for a young, evolving Superman. He brought the right mix of virtue, angst, wholesomeness, and moral clarity. Smallville worked as a prequel, and Welling sold the journey of a boy growing into a legend. Sure, we never got much of the mature, caped Superman—but his version of Clark feels like the guy who becomes Superman. Bonus points for how effortlessly Welling still gives off Superman vibes in real life. He was meant for this.

#4: Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois)

I wouldn’t have believed it a few years ago, but Hoechlin’s version has earned his spot. Superman & Lois is a fantastic show that gives us something we rarely see: Superman as a dad. We get the action, the heroics, but also the heartfelt moments—playing catch with his son, guiding his kids, and being a loyal husband. This is what Dean Cain’s Superman never managed: balance, complexity, vulnerability. That said, Hoechlin’s look is where I hesitate. The suit is fine, but he doesn’t quite look like Superman to me. He could easily be Hal Jordan or Nightwing. But performance-wise? He nails it.

#3: Henry Cavill (Man of Steel)

Go ahead—call me a shill. But look-wise, Cavill is Superman. He’s got the build, the jawline, the voice—he’s basically the platonic ideal. But here’s the catch: Cavill only plays one version of Superman. He lacks the duality. There’s very little Clark Kent—just a lot of brooding, alien god-figure vibes. He rarely shows charm or humanity, and his Superman speaks surprisingly little. I like the darker tone of Man of Steel and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but I miss the warmth. I want Superman to choose humanity, to show that despite his powers, he’s guided by love, not just legacy. Cavill could’ve shown us more of that—he just wasn’t written to.

#2: David Corenswet (Superman)

James Gunn’s Superman wasn’t perfect—but Corenswet came very close to being the definitive Superman for a new generation. He captures the do-gooder, Kansas-raised farm boy to a tee. He says “supper time” and “golly,” and it works. He’s a Superman for fans of Superman for All Seasons—someone who doesn’t know much about Krypton, but who lives by the values of the people who raised him. His biggest weakness? We don’t get much of Clark. He barely plays the mild-mannered, bumbling reporter, which is a big part of what makes Superman a rich, layered character. I love Corenswet’s take, but without more Clark Kent, he can’t top this list.

#1: Christopher Reeve (Superman I–IV)

Come on—who else could it be? Reeve didn’t just play Superman—he defined him. He brought charisma, warmth, and clear distinction between Superman and Clark Kent. He was the charming, smiling symbol of hope—and he was the hunched, mumbling, awkward reporter. And when he switched between them in the same scene? Magic. His portrayal still stands as the gold standard. The interview scene with Lois in the 1978 film remains the best Superman moment ever filmed. Flying and punching bad guys is cool, but what makes Superman Superman is that he chooses to be Clark Kent—and Reeve understood that better than anyone. To this day, seeing him appear (even digitally) still gives fans chills. He’s the Hugh Jackman of Superman—perfect for the role, setting an impossibly high bar.

So that’s my ranking! It might change as new versions come and go, but for now, I’m happy with it. I’d love to hear your list, your thoughts, or even your hottest takes—so drop them in the comments. And until next time, truth, justice, and all that good stuff.