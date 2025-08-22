F1: Brad Pitt’s adrenaline-filled racing drama is now available on Digital

If you’ve been waiting to check out F1 in the comfort of your own home, the high-speed racing drama starring Brad Pitt is now available to rent or own on Digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. But you should really check out the film in IMAX if you still can. It’s well worth it.
Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a racer who was once the most promising phenom in the ’90s until an accident on the track derailed his career. Thirty years later, his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) convinces him to come back and drive alongside hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) for one last chance to be the best in the world. Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.
The film has grossed over $596 million worldwide, making it Apple’s first genuine box office hit, so of course, there’s already been talk of a sequel. Although Pitt would like to return, he’s unsure how Sonny would fit into the sequel. “I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking,” Pitt said. “F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce – Damson Idris’s character – and the rest of the team fighting for a championship. Where does Sonny fit in? I’m not sure. Sonny’s probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I’m not sure beyond that, just yet.“
Our own Chris Bumbray loved F1, saying the film “might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years.” He continued, “While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be.” You can check out the rest of his review right here, and be sure to tell us what you thought of the film as well!