F1: Brad Pitt’s adrenaline-filled racing drama is now available on Digital

If you’ve been waiting to check out F1 in the comfort of your own home, the high-speed racing drama starring Brad Pitt is now available to rent or own on Digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. But you should really check out the film in IMAX if you still can. It’s well worth it.

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a racer who was once the most promising phenom in the ’90s until an accident on the track derailed his career. Thirty years later, his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) convinces him to come back and drive alongside hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) for one last chance to be the best in the world. Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

The film has grossed over $596 million worldwide, making it Apple’s first genuine box office hit, so of course, there’s already been talk of a sequel. Although Pitt would like to return, he’s unsure how Sonny would fit into the sequel. “ I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking, ” Pitt said. “ F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce – Damson Idris’s character – and the rest of the team fighting for a championship. Where does Sonny fit in? I’m not sure. Sonny’s probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I’m not sure beyond that, just yet. “