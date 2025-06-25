F1 The Movie races toward north of $115 million on its first lap around the world

Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films look to have a giant hit on their hands. Joseph Kosinski brings his amazing visuals from Top Gun: Maverick to the Formula 1 racing world with F1 The Movie, and his pairing with Brad Pitt may be just the ingredient for repeat business. This will mark the sixth film that Apple Original Films released worldwide and estimates have said that the event film was poised to hit the finish line at $75 million domestically for its first weekend. However, sources for Deadline are saying it may fall moreso in the $40 million to $50+ million range. Not too shabby for a summer release.

There are currently a lot of IMAX tickets sold for the Thursday and Friday screenings of the movie. The premium format is said to be a very immersive experience for the film and our own Chris Bumbray glowed in his 9/10 review that it’s “one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years. It’s stunning to look at, and the IMAX ratio makes the racing scenes feel like a rollercoaster ride.” He also stated, “It can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be.”

F1 could be a big turning point for Apple Original Films, as the studio put out some seemingly audience-grabbing films, but, per Deadline, the company “struggled in its wide theatrical release stateside following its very big budget [theater-premiere films], the disastrous Argylle ($96.2M WW), the retrenched Pitt and George Clooney noir Wolfs and Killers of the Flower Moon ($158.7M domestic off a $200M production cost).”

F1 The Movie also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, and has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.