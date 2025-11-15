Famke Janssen on Amsterdam Empire, X-Men Legacy & Avengers Rumors

I’ve always been such a fan of Famke Janssen, going back to when she established one of the greatest Bond Girls/Femme Fatales as Xenia Onatopp in Goldeneye. Then she became the definitive Jean Grey for many of us in the X-Men Franchise. And I absolutely loved her in the severely underrated Boy Kills World a few years ago. Now, she’s starring in the Netflix series, Amsterdam Empire, where she finally gets to make something in both her native language and her hometown.

I was fortunate to talk to Famke about Amsterdam Empire as well as some of her memorable roles over the years. We get into what it was like for her to be a producer on her new Netflix show, as well as contribute to the costume design. She also addresses the rumors about her potential appearance in an upcoming Avengers movie. Though, those hoping for a return may need to damper those expectations. This was a great talk, and you can check it out in the embedded video above.

Amsterdam Empire plot:

Jack van Doorn, the rich and notorious founder of the coffee shop empire Jackal, has had to fight his entire career against criminals, competitors, and absurd Dutch laws to become the biggest of them all. When his affair with a well-known journalist comes to light, it turns out that his most dangerous enemy has been living under his roof all this time: his betrayed wife, Betty (Famke Janssen), an ex-pop diva who knows all his weak spots and secrets and will not rest until she has taken everything from him.

Amsterdam Empire is Now Streaming On Netflix.