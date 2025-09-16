Get a sneak peek at the upcoming Blu-ray releases of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was an effort to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe on track and while the movie didn’t do numbers that could hold up against some of the studio’s bigger hits, the audience response seemed to have thought it was a stronger outing than some of the more recent projects. Now, Entertainment Weekly is sharing some exclusive details on the upcoming home video releases of the film. First Steps will be making its digital debut soon on September 25, but the physical media copies are due to hit retailers on October 14.

Some of the extras listed contain deleted scenes and making-of featurettes:

Deleted scenes

Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen

Fantastic Four Day

Subterranea

Birthday Sweater

Taking Turns

Featurettes

Meet The First Family: The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit.

The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit. Fantastic Futurism: The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.

The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era. From Beyond and Below: The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.

There will also be SteelBook editions available, including an Amazon exclusive that comes with a custom magnet-front variant cover, five collector cards, and an issue of The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic.

There will also be a Walmart exclusive release, which comes with a slipcover and pop-up display featuring the Fantastic Four riding in the Fantasticar.

​Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis.



