The Things cross over as Michael Chiklis shares a picture of him meeting Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Ebon-Moss Bachrach

Being cast as The Thing in the 2005 adaptation of Fantastic Four was a dream come true for Michael Chiklis, as he was a professed fan of the comic. He even got to return for the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, in which the team went up against the titular being for the first time in live-action. Then, this past summer got to see Marvel’s first family make their grand entrance into the MCU as they would once again go toe-to-toe with a Silver Surfer and Galactus (this time, fully realized in a comic-faithful form).

Chiklis would post to his official social media accounts about crossing paths with Ebon-Moss Bachrach, who now portrays The Thing in the MCU. Could this be a sign of a possible Avengers: Doomsday cameo? Possibly not. But it’s still a wholesome moment. Chicklis posts the photos with the caption, “If it ain’t one Thing…it’s another! This was good. This made me happy. This was overdue.” You can check out the Instagram post below, then he would add a couple of extra pictures to his Facebook post.

Chiklis and his Fantastic Four co-stars – Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm – were contracted for three movies, but the third never made it into production. Made on a budget somewhere between $87.5 and $100 million, the 2005 Fantastic Four movie earned $333.5 million at the global box office, which was enough to get the sequel greenlit rather quickly. Fox boosted the budget for Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer to $130 million, but the sequel couldn’t quite match the box office at its predecessor, finishing with $301.9 million. That was a bit of a disappointment. Fox considered making a third movie in the series briefly – but rather than going ahead with a sequel with a slightly lower budget (Might as well, right? The actors were already locked in.), just two years after Rise of the Silver Surfer was released, they announced that they were moving forward with a reboot, starting the superhero team over from scratch. Then it took six years for the reboot to come together… and it turned out to be the most poorly-received Fantastic Four movie ever made.

The Chiklis and co. version of the Fantastic Four was scrapped, but Chris Evans did make an appearance as Johnny Storm in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.