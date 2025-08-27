Movie News

Chris Columbus says he was fired from Fantastic Four for having “too much of an opinion”

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Chris Columbus Fantastic FourChris Columbus Fantastic Four

Chris Columbus, the director of Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter movies, is credited as an executive producer on Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but he told the Fade to Black podcast that he “had nothing to do with it.” That wasn’t always the case, as Columbus was meant to produce the movies before 20th Century Fox fired him.

We were in a weird situation,” Columbus said. “On the first Fantastic Four, I had worked on a script. There were a lot of writers involved. They were about to make a movie and I was producing it. I met with the director and had some ideas. I basically said, ‘Some of this conceptual art should feel more like Jack Kirby, the creator of the Fantastic Four, and should feel more like the Silver Age of Marvel.’ I left that meeting and on the way back from my house I got a call from the head of 20th Century Fox saying I was fired and had too much of an opinion.

Related
Chris Columbus doesn’t fully see the point of the Harry Potter TV series

Columbus was big on superhero movies at the time, but said his experience with Fantastic Fourprobably soured me a little” on the genre. “Over the years people have done it so well that I personally lost interest in making a superhero movie,” he said. “It started a little bit with Spider-Man 2. When I saw what Sam Raimi did with that I thought it was a perfect superhero movie. Certainly Matt Reeves’ The Batman with Robert Pattinson was a brilliant film, too. I realized I don’t have a desire to make those movies anymore because people are doing them better than I ever could at this point in my career.

Columbus’s net film is The Thursday Murder Club, a crime comedy based on the novel by Richard Osman. It stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie. Our own Alex Maidy had a lot of fun with the film. “A light and fun mystery, The Thursday Murder Club would have been a solid big-screen project back in the pre-COVID days,” Maidy wrote. “It is also one of the strongest originals from Netflix in a long time. It may not have explosions or stunt-heavy action, but The Thursday Murder Club is a funny mystery that keeps a whimsical tone as Mirren, Brosnan, Kingsley, and Imrie keep a smile on your face from beginning to end.” You can check out the rest of his review right here. The film will debut on Netflix on August 28.

Source: Fade to Black podcast
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,119 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Chris Columbus News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 3 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!