Chris Columbus says he was fired from Fantastic Four for having “too much of an opinion”

Chris Columbus, the director of Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter movies, is credited as an executive producer on Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but he told the Fade to Black podcast that he “ had nothing to do with it. ” That wasn’t always the case, as Columbus was meant to produce the movies before 20th Century Fox fired him.

“ We were in a weird situation, ” Columbus said. “ On the first Fantastic Four, I had worked on a script. There were a lot of writers involved. They were about to make a movie and I was producing it. I met with the director and had some ideas. I basically said, ‘Some of this conceptual art should feel more like Jack Kirby, the creator of the Fantastic Four, and should feel more like the Silver Age of Marvel.’ I left that meeting and on the way back from my house I got a call from the head of 20th Century Fox saying I was fired and had too much of an opinion. “

Columbus was big on superhero movies at the time, but said his experience with Fantastic Four “ probably soured me a little ” on the genre. “ Over the years people have done it so well that I personally lost interest in making a superhero movie, ” he said. “ It started a little bit with Spider-Man 2. When I saw what Sam Raimi did with that I thought it was a perfect superhero movie. Certainly Matt Reeves’ The Batman with Robert Pattinson was a brilliant film, too. I realized I don’t have a desire to make those movies anymore because people are doing them better than I ever could at this point in my career. “