Ioan Gruffudd isn’t sure why Fantastic Four 3 didn’t happen

Twenty years ago, Ioan Gruffudd played Reed Richards in Fantastic Four, the first live-action movie based on Marvel’s first family (not counting the unreleased Roger Corman version). Despite the largely negative reviews, the film still did well at the box office, grossing $333.5 million on a budget of less than $100 million. A sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, followed two years later and was met with a slightly warmer reception and grossed over $300 million. As the cast had signed a three-picture deal, they were all expecting to return for one more movie… but it never happened.

While speaking with Vulture, Gruffudd commented on the unmade Fantastic Four 3. “ The mindset was that we were going to do three, and I think the second movie was equally successful as the first and equally enjoyable for the fans, ” he explained. “ I particularly loved working with Doug Jones [who played the Silver Surfer] on that movie, who’s just a terrific artist and an expert in the field of movement. If you want to witness somebody bringing a character to life physically, he’s just untouchable. “

Gruffudd continued, “ So there was definitely that sort of momentum, and the plan was to do three movies, but these decisions are beyond my control. ” In the end, 20th Century Fox decided to reboot the franchise with Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, a film that certainly didn’t end up becoming a dumpster fire. Thankfully, Marvel seems to have finally gotten it right with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As Gruffudd’s Fantastic Four co-star Chris Evans returned in Deadpool & Wolverine, which he called “ a true delight, ” could he see himself returning as a Mister Fantastic Variant? “ I’m not in the new movie. Fans are convinced that I’m going to be in a particular aspect of this universe that hasn’t been written or filmed yet, ” he said. “ But this idea of people showing up has been introduced, like Chris in Deadpool, or I think Mister Fantastic appeared in the guise of John Krasinski at one point. So, no, I haven’t been approached to reprise Mister Fantastic. But you never know. “