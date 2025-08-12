F.A.S.T.: LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke & more join Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller

Does Taylor Sheridan ever actually sleep? The man always seems to have multiple projects on the go at once. One of Sheridan’s many upcoming projects is F.A.S.T., an action-thriller starring Brandon Sklenar (1923), and THR reports that LaKeith Stanfield (Play Dirty), Jason Clarke (The Last Frontier), Sam Claflin (The Count of Monte Cristo), and Trevante Rhodes (The Predator) have now joined the cast.

The film revolves around a “ former special forces commando, down on his luck after he returns Stateside, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers in his town. ” It’s not specified exactly who Stanfield, Clarke, Clafin, and Rhodes will be playing, but the report notes that they’ll be a mix of DEA agents and former Delta Force colleagues of Sklenar’s character.

Taylor Sheridan wrote the script for F.A.S.T., which is slated to be directed by Ben Richardson, who helmed nearly every episode of Sheridan’s 1923. Production will kick off later this month.

Sheridan wrote the script in the mid-2010s, and Warner Bros. picked it up, with Sheridan initially wanting to helm the project himself. Chris Pratt was even eyed to step into the leading role. Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant) eventually signed on to direct, but ownership of the studio changed hands. The new parent company (AT&T) thought releasing a movie with a budget between $60 million to $70 million theatrically wasn’t a wise financial decision, but also thought it was too expensive for streaming. Thus, it was put on the back burner.