F.A.S.T.: Taylor Sheridan unveils a release date and more for his upcoming action thriller starring 1923’s Brandon Sklenar

Please mark your calendars because the unstoppable Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Tulsa King, 1923) is finally bringing his long-gestating action thriller F.A.S.T. to theaters on April 23, 2027. Sheridan’s latest project has dabbled with studios at the top of the Hollywood food chain before landing at Warner Bros. F.A.S.T. stars Brandon Sklenar (1923, Drop, It Ends with Us) with 1923’s primary director and renowned cinematographer Ben Richardson along for the ride.

F.A.S.T. marks Richardson’s feature directorial debut, which David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films will produce, with Taylor Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions negotiating to join the effort.

“The breadth of Taylor Sheridan’s body of work is simply astounding and unparalleled in sheer excellence and consistent quality and we could not be more honored to be making this film with him,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement. “With the hugely talent director Ben Richardson behind the camera and the exceptional producing talents of Heyday Films and Bosque Ranch, we are thrilled to have such an incredible creative team bringing F.A.S.T. to the big screen.”

The Hollywood Reporter says F.A.S.T. revolves around a “former special forces commando, down on his luck after he returns Stateside, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers in his town.”

THR says Sheridan wrote the F.A.S.T. screenplay in the mid-2010s when his bread and butter were scripting movies like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. At first, Sheridan wanted to direct F.A.S.T. at Warners with Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, The Electric State, The Garfield Movie) in the lead role. Gavin O’Connor boarded the project to direct in 2019. Still, ownership of the studio exchanged hands, with new brass not seeing dollar signs in the concept with a $60 million to $70 million price tag for production. With the studio unwilling to foot the bill and the project costing too much money for a streamer, F.A.S.T. fell into production limbo.

Fast-forward to today when Taylor Sheridan is the backbone of Paramount+, and the thought of bringing F.A.S.T. to theaters is music to the executive’s ears. Granted, a budget still needs to be set, but they’ll figure it out.