Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist finds its Muhammad Ali in Dexter Darden for the Peacock limited series

Chang Can Dunk and The Maze Runner’s Dexter Darden will enter the ring as Muhammad Ali for Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Dexter Darden (Chang Can Dunk) is ready to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee as Muhammad Ali for Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a limited crime series coming to Peacock. The forthcoming series features Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart, and Terrence Howard for a story about an infamous armed robbery after Muhammad Ali’s historical comeback fight in 1970.

In the series, Jackson plays Frank Morten, a real-life underworld kingpin dubbed the Black Godfather by the New York tabloids. The project finds Jackson reuniting with Black Snake Moan filmmaker Craig Brewer, who will direct the first two episodes of Fight Night. Meanwhile, Howard plays Richard “Cadillac” Wheeler, a gangster and associate of the Council of 12. Hart plays Chicken Man in the series, while Taraji P. Henson portrays Vivian Thomas, a savvy businesswoman and Chicken Man’s mistress.

The plot takes place on the night of Ali defeating Jerry Quarry after he was banned from boxing for military draft dodging. The disturbing events of that evening include hundreds of guests at an after-party being robbed at gunpoint, becoming one of the most significant armed robberies in United States history. The tale unfolds in Atlanta, with story elements revolving around the cop, J.D. Hudson, and Morten (Jackson), the hustler, orchestrating the unprecedented criminal event.

Shaye Ogbonna and Echo 3 executive producer Jason Horwitch act as showrunners on Fight Night. The duo executive produces alongside Hart, Brian Smiley, and Mike Stein through Hart’s Hartbeat production studio. Packer and Sabrina Wind executive produce via Will Packer Media, with Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts, Jeff Keating, and Lars Jacobson.

Dexter Darden is quickly making a name for himself after starring in Wes Ball’s The Maze Runner film franchise, Peacock’s Saved By the Bell reboot series, and the Disney+ sports drama Chang Can Dunk. Darden will undoubtedly bulk up to play Ali, who many regard as the greatest boxer of all time. While a handful of films have featured the boxing legend, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist presents a unique event in the legend’s life, bringing audiences ringside for a crime thriller that aims to be a total knockout with Peacock subscribers.