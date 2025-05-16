The Opening Accidents: The Most Important Part of Final Destination?

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Now, just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film, the new sequel has arrived in theatres – and JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols is marking the occasion by taking a look back at what makes the franchise what it is: the opening accidents. Because it’s hard to get on a plane, ride a rollercoaster, or drive down a highway without thinking of them. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by David R. Ellis from a screenplay by J. Mackye Gruber and Eric Bress (with Jeffrey Reddick, who crafted the initial script for the first movie, also receiving story credit), Final Destination 2 has the following synopsis: Kimberly has a premonition of a horrible highway accident killing multiple people — including her and her friends. She blocks the cars behind her on the ramp from joining traffic — and as a police trooper arrives, the accident actually happens. Now, Death is stalking this group of mistaken survivors — and one by one they are dying as they were supposed to on the highway. The film stars A.J. Cook, Ali Larter, Michael Landes, David Paetkau, James Kirk, Lynda Boyd, Keegan Connor Tracy, Jonathan Cherry, T. C. Carson, Justina Machado, and Tony Todd.

The video at the top of this article was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, who also previously made an episode of the WTF Happened to This Horror Movie series that was all about Final Destination 2. You can watch that video at THIS LINK.

Are you a fan of the logging truck highway crash scene in Final Destination 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.