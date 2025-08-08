Final Destination 7: New Line Cinema sets Death in motion with a new sequel from Bloodlines co-writer

THR reports that New Line Cinema is moving forward with Final Destination 7. The studio has tapped Lori Evans Taylor, co-writer of Final Destination: Bloodlines, to pen the script for the new sequel.

This isn’t exactly a huge surprise, as Bloodlines became the highest-grossing ($286 million) and best-reviewed installment of the entire franchise. Taylor co-wrote Bloodlines with Guy Busick from a story by Taylor, Busick, and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein directed the movie.

Franchise producer Craig Perry will be back producing, alongside Shelia Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich.

“ The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice, ” reads the official synopsis for Final Destination Bloodlines. “ Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. ” The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and the late Tony Todd. Although Todd didn’t appear in every Final Destination movie, it’s sad to think that he won’t appear in the next one. That said, he did get a lovely send-off in Bloodlines.

Our own Tyler Nichols enjoyed Bloodlines, although he admits he wasn’t completely blown away. “ One of the fun aspects of the series is the tension, and trying to add an equation to figuring out death’s plan just makes it all a tad lame, ” Nichols wrote. “ Not to mention constantly referring to death as a he, like he’s a physical person. Thankfully, this boasts some absolutely incredible kills, with some of them being the best of the franchise. Yes, I know, a bold claim. But I stand by it. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you hope to see in Final Destination 7?