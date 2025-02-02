Final Destination: Bloodlines promises fan service as new trailer drops tomorrow

It’s been well over a decade since we got a Final Destination movie, and if ever there was a horror franchise we want to see brought back from the dead (so to speak), it’s this one. And as we inch closer to the May 16th release of Final Destination: Bloodlines, New Line Cinema is teasing the level of danger that is hovering over all of our heads…With that, they have also assured us that an official trailer is coming tomorrow, February 3rd.

In a post from Final Destination: Bloodline’s official social media account, a brief 10-second clip shows a ceiling fan slowly whirring, along with the caption, “This one’s for the fans…Dying to show you more.” OK, we’ve got a serviceable pun there, but it’s also more or less a promise that those who have been waiting for a sixth Final Destination are going to be in for just the sort of kills that made the series so much fun.

This one’s for the fans. ☠️ Dying to show you more. #FinalDestination pic.twitter.com/Rv9a0F57xB — Final Destination Bloodlines (@FDMovie) February 2, 2025

Here is the plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines: “Just as she’s about to leave home for college, 18 year old STEFANI, who’s been having horrific nightmares about dying in a tower accident in the 1960s, discovers that her dream is actually a premonition that happened to her grandmother, Esther, who thwarted death fifty years ago but is now running out of time. Stefani learns that though her grandmother thwarted Death (until she died in her 80s), and Death has been going after the would-have-been victims of that long-ago catastrophe, killing them off and then going after their children. Stefani and her family realize that their bloodline isn’t safe from Death, who will take them violently and gruesomely, in order, unless someone like Stefani figures out a way to stop it.”

From speeding buses and log trucks to tanning booths and high beams, the Final Destination movies made a lasting mark on horror for turning everyday objects and locations into havens for death. So, yeah, based on just the new clip, I think I’ll stick with an oscillating fan from now on…then again, if these movies taught me anything, that shield is coming off and I’m getting sliced and diced regardless.

