Flight of the Conchords? Present. Bret McKenzie teases reunion with Jemaine Clement

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Bret? Present. Jemaine? Present. And that’s all we need to hear, as Flight of the Conchords co-founder Bret McKenzie has hinted that he and his partner, Jemaine Clement, could be hitting the road once more.

Flight of the Conchords hasn’t toured in too close to a decade, with their last show being in July 2018. But as McKenzie told Rolling Stone AU/NZ, “I think we’ll do some more touring stuff. It’s really fun.”

So where has Flight of the Conchords been? As McKenzie elaborated, “I think we sort of ran out of creative themes in terms of coming up with new ideas. In recent times when we do songwriting sessions, we’ve written like over 50 comedy songs, we come up with an idea and then we go, ‘Actually, it’s a lot like… we’ve already done this. It’s like another version of the same song.’…It’s not that [areas to explore are] not there, it’s just that there’s a bit more work involved in finding new material.” This isn’t all that uncommon in comedy music, really, as “Weird Al” Yankovic has said that he has no plans to release another full album because comedy can be so topical, and in the age of YouTube and the like, he’ll always be beaten to the punchline.

A couple of years back, Rhys Darby – who played manager/New Zealand consulate diplomat on HBO’s Flight of the Conchords series – said he fully expected Bret and Jemaine to reunite, teasing they would get back together when we needed them the most. And even though fans might be seeking a third season of the show, a tour would be just as fun for those who have yet to see the band live. In the meantime, however, McKenzie will be releasing his second solo album.

Outside of Flight of the Conchords, Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement recently had a quasi-reunion in A Minecraft Movie, with McKenzie playing Nitwit and Clement playing both Daryl and the voice of Bruce. Interestingly, Nitwit was voiced by Matt Berry, who starred in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, created by Clement, who co-directed/wrote the original movie.

What is your favorite Flight of the Conchords song? Make it business time and let us know below!

Source: Rolling Stone AU/NZ
