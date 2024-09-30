Frank Darabont hasn’t directed for 11 years but was convinced to come back for the final season of Stranger Things

After not directing anything for over a decade, Frank Darabont was convinced to come out of retirement for Stranger Things.

By
Stranger Things, Frank Darabont

Believe it or not, but it’s been 11 years since Frank Darabont has directed anything. However, he was brought out of retirement by the Duffer brothers to helm two episodes of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Darabont is best known as the writer/director of The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, but he hasn’t been behind the camera since Mob City in 2013. The neo-noir crime drama, which Darabont also created, was cancelled after just six episodes and he hasn’t directed since. Darabont later said that he had been burnt out from decades of over-work, but the uplifting tone of Stranger Things convinced him to come out of retirement.

What really dragged me out of retirement was that my wife and I really love this show,” Darabont told The Daily Beast. “Our content now is so filled with horrible people doing horrible things for greedy reasons but Stranger Things has so much heart. That positivity is something I really responded to.” When asked if this means he’ll be returning for more projects, Darabont isn’t sure. “Who knows?” he said. “I haven’t missed the business but I have missed being on set with creative people… It may well be one and done, but we’ve still got time.

Related
A Nightmare on Elm Street Movies Ranked

I’d love to see Frank Darabont return for another project, but I’ll be happy to take a couple of episodes of Stranger Things. The final season of the acclaimed Netflix series is highly anticipated, with fans anxious to see how the saga wraps up. Everything has been kept under wraps, but if Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) had his way, the show would kill off more characters. “It might sound messed up but we should kill more people,” Matarazzo said. “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.” Who will survive the final season? We’ll have to wait and see.

Although this new season will be the end of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers do have plans for a spinoff series which would be “very, very different” from the main show.

Source: The Daily Beast
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
Josh Brolin, Green Lantern
Josh Brolin confirms those Green Lantern talks & comments on Kyle Chandler taking the role
Stranger Things, Frank Darabont
Frank Darabont hasn’t directed for 11 years but was convinced to come back for the final season of Stranger Things
Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the page-turning thriller The Beauty gets a series order at FX with Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, and more leading the cast
Chucky, cancelled
Chucky has been cancelled after three seasons
View All

About the Author

10156 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Frank Darabont News

Latest TV News

Load more articles