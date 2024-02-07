Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo would love to raise the stakes by killing off characters

As the series comes to an end, there’s definitely going to be some surprises on the horizon, but Gaten Matarazzo would like to see some real danger for the characters.

After a long delay, Netflix’s immensely popular Stranger Things has gone into production for the last time. Millie Bobby Brown is treating this like “senior year” and is looking forward to the future, while executive producer and director Shawn Levy has been lining up projects like Deadpool 3 and a Star Wars movie. However, everyone involved also acknowledges the massive undertaking of ending such a cultural phenomenon as the show has been. Rumors have been flying about where the story of this final season may go and who might die.

One of the stars who grew up on the show, Gaten Matarazzo, recently made an appearance at Mega Con Orlando. According to Deadline, CBR reports that while he spoke at a panel, Matarazzo was inquired about what he would personally like to have seen more on the series. He replied that he would have intensified the show’s suspense as he said, “It might sound messed up but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”

This sentiment is not lost on the rest of the cast either, as Maya Hawke stated long ago that she would love to see her character go out in a blaze of glory. Hawke stated that she could see her Robin Buckley character making a sacrifice, “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”