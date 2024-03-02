Stranger Things season 5: Max and Lucas share a laugh in new set photos

Max and Lucas share a laugh in new photos from the set of Stranger Things season 5, which is entering its ninth week of production.

Stranger Things, season 5, photos

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things started shooting at the beginning of the year, and co-creator Ross Duffer has kept fans supplied with behind-the-scenes photos throughout the production. The latest photos from Stranger Things season 5 include a look at Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair.

The last time we saw Max, she was in a coma, and these new Stranger Things season 5 photos indicate that not much has changed. Although I’m sure she’ll be coming out of that coma at some point. You can check out more photos from the last few weeks of shooting below.

There may still be a lot of shooting left, as new cast member Linda Hamilton said they will be shooting for an entire year. “It’s a year of shooting, so I couldn’t be happier,” she said. “Their season takes a year to shoot, which is just an unheard-of luxury of time. But the size of their day is also so beyond any scale that we’re used to.

It’s not known who Hamilton will be playing in the final season, but she has said that the show is now “ruined” for her because she doesn’t watch her own projects. “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it,” she said. “So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I’m in something… It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [season 5].

Tags:

