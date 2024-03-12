Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown is excited for fans to see the final season of the show… but it’s going to be a while before we can

After being delayed several months by the writers strike and the actors strike, season 5 of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things finally went into production at the start of the year – and it’s going to continue making its way through production for quite a while longer, as new cast member Linda Hamilton has said that filming is going to take an entire year. So we’re not going to see this season, which is the final season of the show, until sometime in 2025… and star Millie Bobby Brown is looking forward to the premiere date with excitement, because she says the final episodes are going to be “unbelievable.”

Speaking with Screen Rant, Brown said, “ There’s not much I can tease, but I know everybody’s super excited. I just think if you’ve loved the seasons before, you trust the Duffers. They’re geniuses, and they’ll bring it like no other. And from what I’ve read, it is unbelievable, and I’m so excited for people to see it. “

Brown also stars in the Netflix movie Damsel, which was just released last week. You can check out our review at THIS LINK.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things has the following synopsis: A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Here’s the list of the cast members and the characters they played in season 4: Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens), Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Freddy Krueger himself Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. Series creators The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg will be directing an episode of the final season, likely sometime before he heads off to make the new Predator movie Badlands in July.

Are you as excited as Millie Bobby Brown is about the final season of Stranger Things? Let us know by leaving a comment below.