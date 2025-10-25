Horror Movie News

Frankenstein: Netflix unveils full look at Jacob Elordi as The Creature

Posted 45 minutes ago

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein will debut on Netflix in two weeks, and the streaming service has released the first official complete look at Jacob Elordi as the Creature. We’ve seen glimpses of the character in various images and trailers, but this marks the clearest look yet at Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s creation.

Prosthetic artist Mike Hill told Variety that the makeup reveals how Victor assembled the creature, complete with a few mistakes he might have made. “You see the patterns where Victor’s taken this apart and put it back on and decided that’s wrong,” Hill said. “So he’s making a man for the first time, so he’s not getting entirely correct on the first go. There are a few patchworks, a few mistakes, and this is what this body’s showing. We created this body. So you can literally see him bolting the leg together and extending this man to make him taller than an average human. What we decided is, if you were going to create a man, you wouldn’t go and get 10 bodies and someone together, what’s the point? You’d get the very best body you can get. And then say, ‘Okay, his hand is damaged in the war, so we have to replace the hand, his foot’s damaged. We have to replace it.

Guillermo del Toro says Frankenstein “closes the cycle” and his next project will be very different

The film is now playing in theaters in a limited run, so some of you may have already been fortunate enough to have seen it.

Our own Chris Bumbray caught Frankenstein at the Toronto International Film Festival, and while he said the film was impressive, it wasn’t quite the masterpiece he was hoping it would be. “While I can’t quite call this my favorite Frankenstein adaptation, I’ll admit the overly drawn-out first half tested my patience,” he wrote. “Still, once the movie finds its footing, the second half is close to brilliant. Even if it’s uneven and slow to start, it ultimately blossoms into something powerful, a film that demands to be seen. It may take longer than it should to arrive at its peak, but when it does, it’s a striking reminder of what happens when a filmmaker is granted the freedom to pursue an undiluted vision. Del Toro has earned that privilege, and the result, while imperfect, is still essential viewing.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

As for what’s next for Del Toro, the director did tease one of his next projects several months ago, which would reunite him with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac. “I’m writing a project to do with Oscar,” he said. “I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley — very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course.

What do you think of the look of Jacob Elordi as the Creature in Frankenstein?

