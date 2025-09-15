A plot synopsis for Disney’s Frozen 3 reportedly hints at a mysterious new character joining the royal family of Arendelle

I don’t know about you, but I can taste the anticipation for Frozen 3 like a Slush Puppie overflowing with cherry syrup. While Disneyphiles wait for details about the highly anticipated sequel, ComicBook.com says a synopsis for the threequel is making the rounds, and the description includes a clue about someone new to the money-printing animated franchise.

The synopsis for Frozen 3 was reportedly shared at Disney’s Consumer Products Division Launch Conference in Shanghai, China. The description reads: “In this new chapter, witness the wedding of the century in Arendelle as Queen Anna walks down the aisle and joins Elsa on a new magical journey filled with unknown challenges. And what’s even more exciting: the royal family is about to welcome a mysterious new member!”

A “mysterious new member,” eh? Could Queen Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) be getting ready to bring a bundle of joy to the royal Arendelle family? Are they building more than a snowman? Are they letting their inhibitions go? If it’s a child, will they be more powerful than Elsa?

The idea of Frozen 3 introducing a child to the franchise allows Disney to introduce a child princess to the mix. This event would be a Disney animation first, as the studio’s princess characters are always adults – save for characters from the live-action Descendants brand.

Oddly, Anna and Elsa are not officially part of Disney’s Princess line of characters. This anomaly is primarily due to the success of the Frozen films. The movies are such box office burners that Disney doesn’t need to lean on the princess angle to boost the franchise’s appeal. Little kids want to “play” Frozen regardless of Anna and Elsa’s lack of princess status, and they’ll dress like them for Halloween (and otherwise) until the cows come home. In other words, why go through the trouble of pushing the princess angle if it’s unnecessary?

Frozen 3 will hit theaters in 2027, and plans for a fourth sequel are already in the works. Will it push the franchise into the $3 billion club? Do you consider Anna and Elsa princesses? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Frozen 3 will arrive in theaters on Nov. 24, 2027.