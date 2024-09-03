Anya Taylor-Joy wants to build a snowman as Elsa for a live-action adaptation of Disney’s Frozen

Furiosa and Last Night in Soho actress Anya Taylor-Joy wants to star as Elsa in a live-action adaptation of Disney’s Frozen!

Disney, you might want to strike while the iron’s hot because one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, Anya Taylor-Joy, wants to let it all go in a live-action adaptation of Frozen. Admittedly, Taylor-Joy has a specific reason for wanting the role beyond acquiring the power to wield ice magic and bring chatty snowmen to life. It’s all about the kids. Elsa is a hero in the eyes of young women, and Taylor-Joy wants to represent that special twinkle in the eyes of many.

“It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand,” Taylor-Joy told Vogue Hong Kong. “Also, you’d just be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa.’ That would be pretty sick.”

In addition to starring in a live-action version of one of Disney’s most powerful films in decades, Taylor-Joy is keen to lead a musical, especially one as iconic as Frozen. “I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work. I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me.”

Taylor-Joy already has a leg up on the hypothetical competition because of her ballet history. She’s trained as a ballet dancer since childhood and would jump at the chance to apply those skills to the silver screen. “My background as a dancer has helped me with everything in my life,” she said. “It’s not only the discipline that it instills in you. I danced ballet from ages 3 to 15, and it doesn’t matter if you go to a party; you’re up at five o’clock in the morning to get to that six o’clock dance lesson. I see acting as a rhythm thing; I almost hear it as music, and that helps so much with stunt choreography because you’re in a dance with every other performer around you, so you don’t only know your own beats, you know everybody else’s beats in order to keep everyone safe.”

Anya Taylor-Joy is an actor who loves to get her hands dirty for whatever project she joins. When she signed on for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, she trained for the chance to perform her own stunts. “I relished the opportunity to be able to do as many stunts as I did, because there’s a very specific perfectionism that comes with stunts,” Taylor-Joy told Vogue. Imagine her putting that level of care and dedication into the singing and dancing required to play Elsa in a live-action adaptation of Frozen. Can we get this movie made already, or what, Disney? Let’s go!

