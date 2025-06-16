Fubar Interviews: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss get into why the series is essentially True Lies: The TV Show

Seeing that True Lies is one of my favorite Arnie movies, I was quite excited to hear that the movie was listed as the main inspiration for Netflix’s Fubar. The idea of melding this spy world in with the more mundane family life has always been interesting, but adding Arnold to the mix will always be enough for this fan of absurd action cinema. And while Fubar has been a bit of a mixed bag overall (Check out Alex Maidy’s review HERE), it’s anchored by the wonderful performances of its cast.

Talking to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss is one of the more intimidating moments of my life. They’ve provided so many legendary characters over the years and just have an aura about them that is unmatched. But thankfully, I was able to get a few words out and ask them about their time on Fubar. Carrie-Anne Moss gets into what it was like to join the team and why she signed up. Then Arnold discusses his admiration for Moss, and how well they got along on set. I think it’s very evident from the show as they have such a fun chemistry. I was also lucky enough to talk to Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, and Milan Carter. And you can be damn sure I snuck in something about Friday the 13th in there. Check out the interview above!

Fubar Season 2 plot:

Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative – who just so happened to be his daughter – he’s back and face to face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn’t destroy his life first.

FUBAR SEASON 2 IS STREAMING ON JUNE 12TH, 2025.