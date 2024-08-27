Deadpool & Wolverine clip opens the door for Channing Tatum’s Gambit to return in the MCU

For several years, Channing Tatum was trying to get a film based on the Marvel Comics character Gambit off the ground at Fox. The project passed through the hands of directors Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, and Gore Verbinski, but never made it into production. Then Fox was bought out by Disney, the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Gambit plans were set aside. Tatum said he was traumatized when the project was scrapped: “ Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized… I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him. ” So it was nice that Tatum’s friend Ryan Reynolds gave him the chance to finally bring his version of the character to life on screen in Deadpool & Wolverine – and today, Reynolds shared a clip that was shot for the film that leaves the door (or the “Marvel Sparkle Circle” portal) open for Tatum’s Gambit to return in the MCU. You can check it out in the embed above.

Even if you saw Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen, there’s a chance you didn’t catch this moment, but Reynolds assures us that it is in the movie: “ A version of this sequence is in the film, playing on one of the monitors in deep background of the TVA. “

Tatum has been open about the fact that he hopes his appearance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine will allow him to continue playing the character in the MCU. When Variety asked him if it was possible, he said, “ I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please. ” He had also told Marvel that he still wants to make the Gambit movie. “ I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God. “

Directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay that was crafted by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Reynolds, Zeb Wells, and Levy himself, Deadpool & Wolverine has the following synopsis: Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – F–k. Synopses are so f–king stupid. Well, the movie has made over a billion dollars at the box office, so you probably know what it’s about.

Are you glad to see that Channing Tatum’s Gambit survived the events of Deadpool & Wolverine, and would you like to see Tatum continue playing the character in the MCU? Let us know by leaving a comment below.