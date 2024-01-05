Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire gets some spoilery Funko POP figures

We’re now less than three months away from the March 29, 2024 theatrical release of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (watch it HERE) sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – which, of course, also serves as a sequel to the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II – and the marketing machine is revving up. Images of some of the tie-in merchandise are starting to show up online… and some of these images are bringing SPOILERS with them, including the images of the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Funko POP figures. So if you don’t want to know anything about the movie before you catch it on the big screen, you should probably avert your eyes from the rest of this article.

Ghostbusters News reports that the Funko POP line-up includes a Phoebe figure in a Ghostbusters uniform that has green slime splattered on it; a figure of original Ghostbuster Ray Stantz, holding a golden orb; a Mini Puft marshmallow man running on a hamster wheel; a ghost called Pukey; and the film’s main villain, whose name is apparently Garraka. Images of these figures can be seen at the bottom of this article. There’s also going to be a Gary Grooberson POP, but an image of that one hasn’t shown up yet.

The site notes that another version of Pukey comes packaged with a Gary Grooberson figure in Hasbro’s Fright Feature line, so we can probably expect this ghost to make quite an impression in Frozen Empire. There are also Phoebe, Trevor, and Callie Fright Feature figures, each with their own companion ghosts. Trevor is the lucky one who gets to be packaged with the iconic Slimer.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace are back for the sequel, reprising the roles of Trevor and Phoebe. They’re joined in the cast by Carrie Coon, playing Trevor and Phoebe’s mom Callie; Paul Rudd, back as his Afterlife character Gary Grooberson; William Atherton as Walter Peck, the antagonistic EPA inspector from the first Ghostbusters film; and new additions Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), James Acaster (Hypothetical), and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep). Original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are in the film as well, possibly with more prominent roles than they had in the previous movie.

At first, Afterlife director Jason Reitman was expected to take the helm of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, once again directing from a screenplay he was writing with Gil Kenan – but then it was revealed that Kenan will actually be directing the new film. He previously directed the animated movie Monster House, the live-action films City of Ember, A Boy Called Christmas, and the remake of Poltergeist, and an episode of the Scream TV series.

When he took the directing job, Kenan said, “ It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film. “

Reitman added, “ A few years ago, my father (Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman) handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me. “

