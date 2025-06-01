Season two of Gen V gets first trailer; Chance Perdomo character’s fate teased

The Boys has grown into its own – and beyond, with spin-offs like Gen V successfully expanding the universe that began with the original comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The first season of Gen V was quite well-received upon release, but it’s been about a year and a half since season two was confirmed. So, yes, we are ready to re-enroll.

The trailer for season two of Gen V – which you can see embedded at the top of this article – perfectly sets the tone for the sophomore outing, which takes place before the fourth season of The Boys, which aired last summer

One of the biggest questions surrounding season two of Gen V is how the show will handle the loss of star Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson and who passed away suddenly in 2024. While Anderson does not appear in the trailer, we do get an emotional moment when his onscreen father looks at a photo of him as a child and a more dramatic one in which he asks, “What really happened to my son?” This clearly points to the showrunners paying tribute to one of the core Gen V cast members while also refusing to simply discard his character, exploring him in a way they never imagined.

Perdomo’s death left an immediate mark on the development of season two of Gen V, with producers admitting that they had to evolve in terms of how the character would be presented while ensuring fans that Andre Anderson would not be re-cast. “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to refract our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

In our 8/10 review of the first season of Gen V, our own Alex Maidy concluded, “Taking on real challenges that people deal with, ranging from eating disorders, gender identity, race, and more, Gen V never panders or preaches but tells good stories through lots of bloodshed and awkwardly placed penises.”

Season two of Gen V will drop on Amazon Prime Video on September 17th.

What do you think of the trailer for season two of Gen V? What do you expect to see in how they represent Chance Perdomo?