George R.R. Martin calls out “anti-fans” on social media

Author George R.R. Martin is calling out what he calls “anti-fans” for being too negative towards movies and books on social media.

By
George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin is currently “depressed” according to a recent blog post, and he’s partly blaming social media, calling out “anti-fans” who get off on thrashing pieces of entertainment and art rather than sharing a recent work they loved.

In a post titled “Dark Days”, George R.R. Martin reflected on the “nightmare” that was 2023 and how “rational discourse” appears to be over in our country. While some of this related to the political climate, he showed worry over how many treat movies and books. “I take solace where I can.   In chocolate thrones, if nowhere else.   In books.   In films and television shows… though even there, toxicity is growing.  It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but somehow in this age of social media, it is no longer enough to say “I did not like book X or film Y, and here’s why.”  Now social media is ruled by anti-fans who would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped.” This is the part where his fans get pissed that he has time to write an 800-word blog post but not a couple pages of The Winds of Winter.

Similar sentiments were shared by fellow author Stephen King, who posted on social media earlier this month that “adolescent fanboy hate” was to blame for The Marvels bombing at the box office.

Really, both George R.R. Martin and Stephen King have some good points. While “anti-fans” can’t solely be blamed for the failure of The Marvels, negativity spreads fast on social media (probably more so than positivity) and has the power to alter the prospects of movies, TV shows and books. Martin calling out these “anti-fans” obviously won’t sway the mindsets and habits of these social media users – even he recognized his power is limited – but we all know how much more fun it can be to read a one-star review than a four-star. At the same time, is it worth it to keep spitting venom when the damage is already in progress?

Do you agree with George R.R. Martin in his take on social media behavior? Give us your thoughts below.

Source: Not a Blog
Tags:
icon More Pop Culture
George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin calls out “anti-fans” on social media
tarantino cinema speculation
Tarantino planning Cinema Speculation sequel
The Rock WWE
The Rock return to WWE; is WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns a go?
Scream 7, Melissa Barrera, fired
Melissa Barrera sparks more controversy with social media posts, leaving reps wondering if they should drop her
View All

About the Author

1511 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest George r.r. martin News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles