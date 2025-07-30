George RR Martin loved Superman and Andor, “the best of the Star Wars spinoffs”

George RR Martin isn’t making it easy on his fans regarding the completion of The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the A Song of Fire and Ice series. There seem to have been some positive updates to a degree but it’s nowhere near being ready for shelves. Yet, he’s still posting about any and all activities that occupy his time (come on, the dude hung out with dire wolves!) when fans would rather he just sit down and finish the book. And that includes heading to the cinema and plopping on his couch, sending praise to other franchises.

As he wrote on his blog, George RR Martin found time to check out DCU kickoff Superman, going to praise just about every aspect of it, from the themes to the cast to channeling his childhood passion for the lore. “Supes and I are old friends, and this is one of the best Superman movies in a long time… maybe ever. This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about when I was a kid, the strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. (And yes, an innocent, of course, he’s always been an immigrant. And an illegal immigrant, when you stop to think if it). The film looks great, and James Gunn did a great job with the casting. Rachel Bosnahan was terrific as Lois Lane; I’d say it’s between her and Margot Kidder for Best Lois Ever. And there’s no doubt whatsoever for the Best Lex. Nicholas Hoult was far and away the Best Luthor of All Time, a truly chilling villain. The kid in the cape was excellent as well. I hope he gets to play Kal-El in another dozen movies.”

But it wasn’t just Superman that George RR Martin found time for — he also streamed quite a bit, too, pressing play on Andor on Disney+. And it was this second season that truly wowed Martin, as he added that it was undoubtedly the highlight of the year. “Far and away the best of the Star Wars spinoffs. Looked gorgeous, Diego Luna was first rate, and there was a realism and tension to the story that was sadly lacking in most of the other spinoffs.” Hey, we can’t say we disagree with him, as our own Alex Mandy gave it a 10/10 (be sure to check out his rave review here).

Look, we can give George RR Martin all the guff we want about him not having published something from A Song of Fire and Ice in 15 years (and we know A Dream of Spring just ain’t happening!), but we do have to give him credit for taking time to praise what the world of sci-fi has to offer. Sure, we want what we’ve come to expect, but we also want the success of some of our other beloved franchises. And so if he wants to throw some love behind the relaunch of DC and one of the strongest aspects of the Star Wars universe, we’re here for it.