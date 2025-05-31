George RR Martin rails against “fans” who bash him

We have some exciting news – George RR Martin is officially underway on a new project! That’s right, it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for: a feature-length adaptation of the works of Howard Waldrop! Oh, that’s now what you wanted to hear? Well, George RR Martin knows this, and he’s lashing out at fans who are demanding they give them what they want.

George RR Martin took to his blog, Not a Blog (see – the guy’s a brilliant writer), to address fan expectations, especially in how they hate when he puts any focus on anything other than The Winds of Winter. As he put it, “I know, I know. Some of you will just be pissed off by this, as you are by everything I announce here that is not about Westeros or THE WINDS OF WINTER. You have given up on me, or on the book. I will never finish WINDS, If I do, I will never finish A DREAM OF SPRING. If I do, it won’t be any good. I ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me… I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old. I lost all interest in A Song of Ice and Fire decades ago. I don’t give a shit about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money. I edit the Wild Cards books too, but you hate Wild Cards. You may hate everything else I have ever written, the Hugo-winners and Hugo-losers, “A Song for Lya” and DYING OF THE LIGHT, “Sandkings” and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, “This Tower of Ashes” and “The Stone City,” OLD MARS and OLD VENUS and ROGUES and WARRIORS and DANGEROUS WOMEN and all the other anthologies I edited with my friend Gardner Dozois, You don’t care about any of those, I know. You don’t care about anything but WINDS OF WINTER. You’ve told me so often enough”.

George RR Martin went on to insist that he does in fact still care about all of his characters, saying fans have no idea just how much passion he holds for his A Song of Ice and Fire world. But is that really going to hold his fans over? Long have they nagged and complained and wielded swords to get Martin to finish The Winds of Winter, the planned sixth book in the series that we will realistically probably never get. But do they really think that’s going to get Martin to sit down and churn out another chapter? OK, probably…

Whether fans like it or not (they don’t), George RR Martin has devoted his share of time to the works of Howard Waldrop, also serving as producer on a collection of shorts that have turned up at film festivals.