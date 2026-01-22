God of War voice actor reacts to Ryan Hurst being cast as Kratos in live-action TV series

It was announced last week that Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy) was set to play Kratos in the God of War TV series for Prime Video, and Christopher Judge, who voices the character in the recent video games, has weighed in.

Christopher Judge on Ryan Hurst as Kratos

In a video shared on Instagram by Fan Expo HQ, Judge commented on Hurst taking on the role of Kratos in the live-action series.

“ All I wanted was for whoever was cast as Kratos was that they love, cherish, and respect Kratos as much as we all do, ” Judge said. “ And with Ryan Hurst, they have done that. It’s a magnificent choice. Not only a great actor, but a great person and a gamer who actually played God of War since its inception. So, kudos. You’ve got a great live-action Kratos. Kill it, Ryan. “

Judge has voiced Kratos in God of War, released in 2018, and its 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarök. He took over the role from Terrence C. Carson, who voiced the character in the original run of games. Hurst actually played Thor in Ragnarök, so he’s already very familiar with the franchise.

What We Know About The TV Series

The God of War series will follow father and son Kratos and Atreus as “ t hey embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. “

In addition to Hurst, it was reported several days ago that Teresa Palmer would be playing Phoebe/Sif, Thor’s wife and the goddess of family. Max Parker (Boots) has also joined the cast as Heimdall, the Watchman of Asgard and one of the sons of Odin.

The series was actually first announced more than three years ago. At that time, showrunner Rafe Judkins and The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby were heading up the development team. However, they dropped out a year ago and were replaced by Ronald D. Moore, who’s best known for his work in the Star Trek franchise and the Battlestar Galactica reimagining.