TV News

God of War voice actor reacts to Ryan Hurst being cast as Kratos in live-action TV series

By
Posted 12 hours ago
God of War, TV series, Kratos, Ryan HurstGod of War, TV series, Kratos, Ryan Hurst

It was announced last week that Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy) was set to play Kratos in the God of War TV series for Prime Video, and Christopher Judge, who voices the character in the recent video games, has weighed in.

Christopher Judge on Ryan Hurst as Kratos

In a video shared on Instagram by Fan Expo HQ, Judge commented on Hurst taking on the role of Kratos in the live-action series.

All I wanted was for whoever was cast as Kratos was that they love, cherish, and respect Kratos as much as we all do,” Judge said. “And with Ryan Hurst, they have done that. It’s a magnificent choice. Not only a great actor, but a great person and a gamer who actually played God of War since its inception. So, kudos. You’ve got a great live-action Kratos. Kill it, Ryan.

Judge has voiced Kratos in God of War, released in 2018, and its 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarök. He took over the role from Terrence C. Carson, who voiced the character in the original run of games. Hurst actually played Thor in Ragnarök, so he’s already very familiar with the franchise.

What We Know About The TV Series

The God of War series will follow father and son Kratos and Atreus as “they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

In addition to Hurst, it was reported several days ago that Teresa Palmer would be playing Phoebe/Sif, Thor’s wife and the goddess of family. Max Parker (Boots) has also joined the cast as Heimdall, the Watchman of Asgard and one of the sons of Odin.

The series was actually first announced more than three years ago. At that time, showrunner Rafe Judkins and The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby were heading up the development team. However, they dropped out a year ago and were replaced by Ronald D. Moore, who’s best known for his work in the Star Trek franchise and the Battlestar Galactica reimagining.

Source: Fan Expo HQ
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,517 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest God of War (TV Series) News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. The Mandalorian & Grogu
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Project Hail Mary
  7. Send Help
  8. Disclosure Day
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 20 Best Television Series of 2025

Posted 3 weeks ago
We count down the best series of 2025 including the top streaming, cable, and network shows, sequels, and limited events. See if your favorite show made the list!