Godzilla named Tokyo police chief for a day

We all know Godzilla as the King of the Monsters and one of the most powerful terrors that ever hit the mainland. But you should never judge a book by its cover because the kaiju took a brief hiatus from destroying city centers to stomp into an entirely new role: Tokyo police chief…although the gig only lasted one day.

That’s right, Godzilla put his fire-breathing, skyscraper-leveling ways to the side so he could educate the people of Tokyo on – ready for this? – road safety, which is awfully ironic considering just how many roadways and bridges have been utterly destroyed by his invasions. According to Australia’s 7NEWS, Godzilla is “one of several Japanese characters chosen to raise public awareness about staying safe in Tokyo’s busy traffic.” As such, footage shows the legendary character on stage in front of a crowd and moving through the streets of Tokyo, complete with a sash…although we do suspect this is just a dude in a rubber suit.

But this isn’t the first time Godzilla has been entrusted with such significant duties, as he was named resident and tourism ambassador of Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward in 2015. This shows just how important Godzilla is to Japanese culture, that they would embrace him in such a way after all of the destruction he has left in his wake since his first appearance in 1954.

Godzilla is looking at reaching new heights in pop culture popularity. Not only did Godzilla Minus One become the first of the 35+ movies to be nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar (going on to win, an astounding achievement considering series stigma and miniscule budget compared to fellow nominees) but the franchise has another American entry out this month with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will help the kaiju celebrate 70 years on the big screen.

Godzilla earned the MTV Movie Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1996, joining the likes of Jason Voorhees, the Three Stooges and Jackie Chan. No word yet if Pamela’s baby boy will be taking on a leadership role in the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance.

What is your favorite Godzilla movie? Give us your pick in the comments section below.