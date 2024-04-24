Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star Anna Sawai hopes to get to work on season 2 soon

The first season of Legendary’s MonsterVerse TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ran on Apple TV+ from November into January (you can read our own Alex Maidy’s review of the first batch of episodes HERE), and while Godzilla was an important figure in that season, it wrapped up with an episode that indicated Kong might be taking the spotlight if there were to be a follow-up. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will indeed be getting a second season – and during an interview with Screen Rant, cast member Anna Sawai said she’s hoping to get to work on season 2 very soon.

When asked for an update on the status of the show, Sawai said, “ I can’t tell you anything, because I actually don’t know what’s going on. I literally got the call that it’s going to be renewed, and have heard nothing. And just earlier, they were like, ‘Oh, but you’re going to be part of it, right?’ And I was like, ‘I think so, because they did update me, as well.’ So, I really don’t know. But I think, and I hope, that we’re going to be shooting it soon, because if we don’t shoot it soon, that means everyone’s going to be waiting for 2-3 years until the second season comes out. So, I believe it might be the next thing I do. Maybe. “

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest chapter in Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse series, which currently consists of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the Netflix animated series Skull Island.

The ten episode first season was set after “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real” (as seen in Godzilla 2014). It tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives .

Sawai was joined in the cast by Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters comes our way from Legendary Television. The series was co-developed by Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directed the first two episodes. Black, Fraction, and Shakman executive produce the series with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, as well as Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Are you looking forward to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below. In addition to working on the second season of this show, it has been said that Legendary is developing multiple spin-off shows.