Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showrunner is optimistic about season 2

The explosive season finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiered today, but fans are left wondering whether or not Apple will renew the series for season 2.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showrunner Chris Black told TVLine earlier in the week that although “ we do no have a season 2 order, ” the show has “ done very well, so we’re optimistic and excited. We feel we have more story to tell. ” Fingers crossed.

“ Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. ” You can check out a review of the series from our own Alex Maidy right here.

While we await the potential renewal of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the MonsterVerse franchise will continue with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Adam Wingard returned to helm the new sequel from a screenplay by Simon Barrett. The film features a returning cast led by Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. New additions to the sequel include Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House.

“ This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own, ” reads the official synopsis. “ The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever. ” Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters on March 29th.

Would you like to see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?