Monarch: Legacy of Monsters renewed for season 2, plus multiple spin-offs in the works

Apple TV+ announced today that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been renewed for season 2. Not only that, but Apple has struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment to develop multiple spin-off shows based on the MonsterVerse franchise.

“ ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team, ” said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+. “ We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse. “

“ Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch, ” reads the official synopsis of the first season. “ Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. ” You can check out a review of the series from our own Alex Maidy right here.

The first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which can be found streaming globally on Apple TV+, wrapped up back in January, but showrunner Chris Black was very optimistic that they’d be back. Looks like that optimism paid off. It’s hard to believe that the MonsterVerse is ten years old already, beginning with Godzilla in 2014 and continuing with Kong: Skull Island in 2017, Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, Godzilla vs Kong in 2021, and this year’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is still playing in theaters.

Are you glad that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be back for season 2? And what type of spin-off series would you like to see?