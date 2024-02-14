Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gets a new trailer ahead of March theatrical release

It may be Valentine’s Day, but it’s also a Godzilla kind of day. Earlier today, I shared the news that Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki wants to make a sequel to that Toho production that would feature some “kaiju vs. kaiju” action, and now a new trailer has arrived online for a different Godzilla monster mash, the fifth film in the Legendary Monsterverse (following Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire . This film is set to reach theatres on March 29th, and you can watch the new trailer in the embed above.

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is back at the helm for Godzilla x Kong, working from a screenplay written by Simon Barrett (You’re Next), Terry Rossio (the Pirates of the Caribbean series), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) that follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone .

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong stars Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, who reprise the roles of Monarch linguist and Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews and Apex Cybernetics technician turned cult podcaster Bernie Hayes, as well as Kaylee Hottle, who made her screen acting debut in the previous Godzilla / Kong movie. Joining the mix are Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (Wrath of Man), Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), and Wingard’s The Guest star Dan Stevens. Stevens describes his character Trapper as “ a specialist in these creatures… If you’ve got a sick titan, Trapper is your guy. “

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.