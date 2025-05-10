GoldenEye 007 inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

Maybe no other game than GoldenEye 007 better gave you memories with your friends. Just seeing the cover automatically sends you back to those basement days, chugging Surge and belching Doritos 3D. And when you took your N64 to college, it was cheap beer on both fronts. Whatever the setting or era, it was almost guaranteed that someone was getting an N64 controller to the knee. Now, GoldenEye 007 is being recognized not just for how many friendships it ruined but how innovative the multiplayer gameplay was, as it will officially be part of the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Joining GoldenEye 007 are Defender, Quake and Tamagotchi. On Defender, The Strong National Museum of Play noted it for its gameplay that helped separate the skilled players to those who just threw quarters in random machines at the arcade. As for first-person shooter Quake – which id Software launched as a successor of sorts to Doom – the organization lauded the 3D environment. And then there’s the Tamagotchi, which let you experience loss on a personal – and temporary, if you had a pencil handy to press “reset” – level.

Although GoldenEye 007 did have a single player mode, it was the multiplayer that made the game legendary. And while chaos and cursing was inevitable, it was almost always agreed that you couldn’t play as Oddjob and the Golden Gun was off limits. The game’s legacy has been so lasting that a documentary titled GoldenEra was even produced a few years ago.

The Strong – which also houses the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York – launched the World Video Game Hall of Fame in 2015, with Doom, Pac-Man, Pong, Super Mario Bros., Tetris, and World of Warcraft being the inaugural inductees. Since then, nearly 50 games have been inducted, with selections ranging chronologically from 1962’s Spacewar! to The Last of Us, which got inducted 10 years after its 2013 release.

Other nominees for this year’s World Video Game Hall of Fame included instant app smash Angry Birds, Konami classic Frogger and bar favorite Golden Tee Golf.

What are your favorite memories of playing GoldenEye 007? Who was your go-to character?