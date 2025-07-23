Trailer: Keanu Reeves brings Good Fortune to Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen in body swap comedy

My name is Gabriel. I’m an angel. I’m here to save you. With the wings to prove it, Keanu Reeves is setting out to rescue Aziz Ansari, if he can actually pull it off. Dropping today is the trailer for Good Fortune courtesy of Lionsgate.

In the trailer, we meet Reeves’ angel, who learns that Ansari’s Arj, who has lost his job and is sleeping in his car despite his best efforts. And while this guardian angel doesn’t normally dabble in such affairs, he’s taking a risk. Part of his goal is to show him that the people he works for – chiefly a millionaire named Jeff (Seth Rogen) that that sort of life isn’t as whole as it appears to be. And so he swaps their lives and bodies…only to find out that Arj is an awful lot happier, unwilling to swap back with Jeff and pushing Gabriel into his own crisis.

Accompanying the trailer was a video of Ansari phoning up Reeves to take part in the “Goodnight, bro” trend that has hit social media (the same one Robert De Niro hit Martin Scorsese with). Concerned, Reeves asks if everything is OK, to which Ansari – decked out in his PJs – responds that he just wanted to say goodnight to his friend…and hype up the trailer release.

Here is the official plot of the movie, as per Lionsgate: “In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).” The supporting cast includes Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

The movie is a bit of good fortune for Aziz Ansari, who also writes and directs, rebounding from what was supposed to be his debut, Being Mortal, which was shelved over controversies surrounding star Bill Murray. And based on the trailer and chemistry between Ansari, Rogen and Reeves, this looks to be a solid start to a promising directing career. Ansari also directed a handful of episodes – including the entire final season – of his Netflix series Master of None. The movie comes out on October 17th following a debut at TIFF.

What do you think of the trailer for Good Fortune? Let us know below!