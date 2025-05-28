Keanu Reeves wants to save a lost soul in the trailer for Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune

Keanu Reeves stars in a new comedy as an angel who isn’t particularly good at being a guardian. Lionsgate has just shared the first trailer for Good Fortune, which stars Aziz Ansari and marks his directorial debut with this film after his formerly planned debut with Bill Murray, Being Mortal, was shut down halfway through. Ansari also wrote the script and the cast includes him, Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh. Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang, and Ansari produce, with Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey overseeing at Lionsgate. While exec producers include Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow and Connor DiGregorio.



The official synopsis reads,

“In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).”

Our Chris Bumbray got to report on a more story-revealing trailer shown at last year’s CinemaCon. Bumbray reported, “Ansari is a broke guy who goes to work for a rich asshole, played by Rogen. Reeves plays an angel! Even has wings. He’s a f*ck-up angel who wants to save Ansari from killing himself. So what he does is he swaps Ansari and Rogen’s lives. But, Reeves thinks Ansari will realize ‘wealth won’t solve his problems’ but Ansari loves being rich and won’t go back to where he was before. The idea backfires so much it costs Reeves his wings, so now the three guys, Rogen, Ansari and Reeves are all stuck together. Looks hilarious and might become a HUGE hit. Reeves is really hilarious in it.” After the trailer was shown, Ansari took the stage. He said he “hates that comedies are no longer going to theaters. So he wanted to prove you could make a big comedy with stars that will be hit. He wanted it to be in the vein of big comedies like Anchorman and 40 Year Old Virgin. Keanu – the man Chad Stahelski couldn’t break while making the John Wick movies – actually broke his knee by tripping on a run in his dressing room. He did the whole movie with a broken knee but you can’t tell. He wanted to do everything and just plowed through.“

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake.

Aziz Ansari as Arj and Keanu Reeves as Gabriel in Good Fortune. Photo Credit: Eddy Chen

Keanu Reeves as Gabriel, Seth Rogen as Jeff, and Aziz Ansari as Ari in Good Fortune. Photo Credit: Eddy Chen