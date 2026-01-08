Movie Trailers

Gore Verbinski's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die gets a completely unhinged trailer

Posted 4 hours ago
A trailer has been released for director Gore Verbinski's mind-bending sci-fi adventure Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die

Director Gore Verbinski was riding high for a while. He got his feature career started with Mouse Hunt and the Brad Pitt / Julia Roberts movie The Mexican, then followed his hit remake of The Ring with a trilogy of Pirates of the Caribbean movies (and dropping an underrated Nicolas Cage movie into the mix along the way). Things got bumpy the animated movie Rango was followed by The Lone Ranger, one of the biggest box-office bombs of all time. He brought us the psychological thriller A Cure for Wellness in 2017… and nothing since. He’s had a number of projects in the works, but they never moved forward. He was attached to a live-action adaptation of Bioshock for many years before the project was shelved and was also in talks to direct the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum. One of the last projects Verbinski was said to be working on was an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s The Sandkings for Netflix, but we haven’t heard any updates on the project for a while. Thankfully, he did finally manage to get one project into production: the mind-bending sci-fi adventure Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. The film is aiming for a February 13, 2026 theatrical release and promises to be completely unhinged. Today, a trailer has dropped online to give us a hint of just how crazy the movie is, and you can watch it in the embed above.

Cast and Synopsis

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die follows a man who claims to be from the future and takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world. Sam Rockwell (JoJo Rabbit, Iron Man 2) stars alongside Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of SeventeenThe White Lotus), Michael Peña (Narcos: MexicoJack Ryan), Zazie Beetz (JokerDeadpool 2), and Juno Temple (Ted LassoVenom: The Last Dance). The screenplay written by Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote The Invention of Lying with Ricky Gervais and Love and Monsters with Brian Duffield.

Early reactions to the film have been very positive, so I’m looking forward to seeing it. It has been given an R rating for pervasive language, violence, some grisly images and brief sexual content.

Are you glad to have a new Gore Verbinski movie to look forward to? Check out the trailer for Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

