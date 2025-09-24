Greenland 2: Migration teaser poster showcases the moment of impact on the Earth

Things were seemingly all quiet on the Greenland front. But the sequel to the Gerard Butler disaster film is back on the radar with a little blip. The original Ric Roman Waugh thriller, Greenland, starred Butler and Morena Baccarin and follows a family’s struggle to get to emergency proceedings as they’re selected for shelter from the impending doom of a comet hurling toward our planet. Unlike most disaster films, this story was told from the perspective of everyday citizens simply trying to evade the crazy panic of the population and government proceedings in order to seek refuge.

The sequel — Greenland: Migration — filmed last year, and now, Lionsgate and STX Films have released the poster for the film, and it kind of bears a resemblance to the covers of the famed straight-to-video studio, The Asylum, which features a number of doomsday-themed films. Greenland: Migration will be rated PG-13 for some strong violence, bloody images, and action . Screenwriter Chris Sparling returned to co-write this entry with Mitchell Lafortune. The plot reads, “The Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker after the comet ‘Clarke’ decimated the earth and the family embarks on a harrowing journey across the wasteland of Europe to find a new home”.



When Greenland 2: Migration was being shopped around, it became a hot commodity. The post-apocalyptic movie was sold in the biggest deal to occur at the Cannes virtual market, with STX making a massive $75 million deal. Domestic rights for the film were bought for $25 million, while STX will also take all international rights from Anton in a pact that hits around $50 million. Apparently, multiple streamers were trying to snag the sequel, and STX made sure to be first in line for it. STX distributed the original movie and they had a matching option to grab the sequel.

Producing this installment are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois, G-BASE’s Butler and Alan Siegel, and CineMachine’s Brendon Boyea. Executive producers are Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson and Sam Brown for STX Entertainment, Ric Roman Waugh for CineMachine and Chris Sparling.

Producer Sébastien Raybaud expressed his excitement back when filming was announced, “We are thrilled to have Gerard, Morena and Ric back on board for Greenland: Migration to show the audiences what happened next to the Garrity family. To be back working with the teams at G-BASE, Thunder Road, CineMachine and STX, we know the next installment will be just as captivating as the first.” Sam Brown, president of STX adds, “The success of Greenland showcased in a narratively and visually compelling way what one man will do to protect and provide for his family against the most cataclysmic of odds. We could not be more excited to be continuing the Garrity’s harrowing story with Gerry, Morena, Ric and all of our wonderful producers and partners around the world.”