Horror Movie News

Greg Nicotero comments on redesigning Jason Voorhees for Jason Universe

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Legendary FX artist Greg Nicotero comments on the Jason Voorhees redesign he did for Horror Inc. / Jason UniverseLegendary FX artist Greg Nicotero comments on the Jason Voorhees redesign he did for Horror Inc. / Jason Universe

2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the release of one of the most popular horror movies ever made, Friday the 13th. Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe, which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” As part of the celebration, Horror Inc. has teamed up with Angry Orchard Hard Cider to produce a 13 minute short film called Sweet Revenge – and while preparing to bring Jason Voorhees back to the screen, they also brought in legendary special effects artist Greg Nicotero to give the character a bit of a redesign. An image of Nicotero’s Jason has been going around for a few months, and now Nicotero has finally given a comment on his approach to the redesign.

When asked about it by ComicBook.com, Nicotero said, “They said, ‘We want to reimagine him, and so we did this new mask, then we did a new Jason.’ They’re like, ‘He’s not a zombie, so he’s not going to be rotted.’ So we landed somewhere between Part 2 and Part 3. It was a lot of fun. It’s fun for me to revisit those. We did Nightmare on Elm Street, we did Halloween, we did three Scream movies, we did Leatherface. We’re the only company that’s really touched all of those big franchises, except for Hellraiser.

When Nicotero’s design was unveiled, Horror Inc. president Robert Barsamian said, “We strive to maintain Jason’s original essence, while continuing to move toward the future with a defined look and feel that takes Jason into his next chapter. We’re also working with both familiar and fresh franchise voices to strike that balance. We gave Greg our new 13-hole mask and worked together on this full-body look that embodies classic Jason. He’s a strong, towering and terrifying slasher with a machete, his weapon of choice.

What do you think of Greg Nicotero’s Jason Voorhees redesign? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Jason Voorhees

Source: ComicBook.com
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,873 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Greg Nicotero News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!