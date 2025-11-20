Grim: Wednesday creators developing adult animated series for Netflix based on horror comic

Deadline reports that Al Gough and Miles Millar, the creators and executive producers behind Wednesday, are developing a new adult animated series for Netflix based on Grim, a horror-fantasy comic book created by writer Stephanie Philips and artist Flaviano.

The comic book series, which was published by Boom! Studios, follows “ Jessica Harrow, a newly recruited Reaper tasked with ferrying souls to the afterlife. Unlike her fellow Reapers, Jessica has no memory of her death or life before. Her search for answers pulls her deeper into the unseen architecture of the afterlife, revealing hidden forces, cosmic secrets, and her shocking personal connection to Death itself. ” I’m not familiar with the series, but it certainly sounds interesting.

Gough and Millar will executive produce Grim alongside Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who directed Kung Fu Panda 2 (which received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature) and has helmed multiple episodes of Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots. Stephen Christy and Adam Yoelin executive produce for Boom! Studios, with Mette Norkjaer co-executive producing. Phillips and Flaviano also co-executive produce the series.

As for Wednesday, the hugely popular series wrapped up its second season in September and has already been renewed for a third. The new season is expected to start shooting in Ireland in the coming months, and series star Jenna Ortega recently expressed her desire to see Wednesday and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) team up more. “ I would like them [Morticia and Wednesday] to stop arguing and team up. We’d just been talking about women banding together, and you see that a bit in the final episode, or episodes. I think we should lean into that, ” she said. “ It’s really exciting and refreshing to see women displayed that way. I think it’s important to see Wednesday deal with the darker side of herself a little bit, too – but also never taking things too seriously. And I would like to see more death attempts between her and Pugsley. She doesn’t try to kill him enough! I want to see stuff like that. “

Have you read Grim? Do you think it’s going to make for a good Netflix animated series?