GTA’s Trevor Philips, Steven Ogg, wants the character killed off in GTA VI

It’s a fairly rare occurrence for any Grand Theft Auto character to pop up in a later installment. It’s happened now and then but perhaps the most notable is GTA IV’s Johnny Klebitz, who turns up in GTA V only to be knocked off by Trevor Philips. And the voice behind everybody’s favorite trailer park-dwelling sociopath and alleged cannibal, Steven Ogg, wound like the same treatment himself for GTA VI.

Steven Ogg — who introduced the gaming world to Trevor back in 2013 — says he just wants to see his character take a brutal death so there is an officially launch for the next group of players. As he told Screen Rant, “I wish it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning…I think that would be cool, because it also acknowledges the fans of like, ‘Hey, thank you.’ Pass the torch, stomp Trevor’s head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over.”

Steven Ogg’s plea also ties into the fact that the actor notoriously hates only being referred to as Trevor, something he has pretty much been experiencing for over a decade. One recent story even found him on the receiving end of a Cameo, where Ogg was asked to comply with a request to be in character as Trevor and give future “heroes” Jason and Lucia some encouraging words as they face their missions in GTA VI. Ogg essentially refused to play along, saying things like, “[The purchaser] did want to make sure that…both of yas are careful in Vice City…I don’t know what that is, I think it’s maybe part of the GTA thing?” Just for reference, Vice City is the returning setting of GTA VI.

While you can kill off Trevor as one ending in GTA V, it’s the “Death Wish” ending in which none of the main characters die is widely considered the canonical conclusion to the story mode. But if Oggs can get his own death wish, he might hope to see himself as free from the pestering he gets from fans and those in the industry who always typecast him…Sure, Steven!

I highly doubt Trevor — or any of the other key players from GTA V — will turn up in the forthcoming installment, especially considering the rarity of major characters doing so and the location being across the country. Either way, no official release date has been given for GTA VI, although it has been expected to drop sometime in the fall.

What do you think? Should Trevor — or any of the main characters from GTA V — come back for GTA VI?