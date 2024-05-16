Grand Theft Auto VI sets Fall 2025 release

Love it or hate it, it’s hard to deny that Grand Theft Auto VI has been one of the most anticipated video games of the last decade. The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel finally dropped last December, and Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, has now set a Fall 2025 release for Grand Theft Auto VI.

“ Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI, ” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said. “ We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase. ” Zelnick wouldn’t specify a more exact release date for Grand Theft Auto VI, telling Variety, “ That [announcement] will come from Rockstar and be consistent with the way they are marketing the title. “

That still leaves well over a year before players will finally get to immerse themselves in the latest GTA game, but it’s nice to have a timeframe in place. We still don’t officially know all that much about Grand Theft Auto VI, but the trailer did that it will take place in Vice City and revolve around two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, who seem to be involved in some Bonnie and Clyde-type story.

Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013 and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $1 billion in three days. The game revolves around three protagonists—retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer and gunrunner Trevor Philips. The game was first released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 but would receive re-releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2014 and on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in 2022. Grand Theft Auto Online has also kept the franchise going for the decade between installments, with frequent updates keeping fans active and the money rolling in.

It’s wild that Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development so long that it has skipped an entire console generation. By the time it’s released in 2025, it will be halfway through the life of the current console generation.